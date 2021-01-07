Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Honda Civic

299,750 KM

Details Description Features

$2,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,990

+ taxes & licensing

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

416-834-6276

Contact Seller
2007 Honda Civic

2007 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-834-6276

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,990

+ taxes & licensing

299,750KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6537816
  • Stock #: 842
  • VIN: 2HGFA16577H100751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 299,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic Sedan, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mount Volume, Tilt Steering, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Daytime Running Lights, CD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, Child Safety Lock, Digital Clock, Front Wheel Drive, Rear Window Defogger, Inside Hood Release. There are no hidden or extra fees only price plus HST& Licensing. Please call us @ 416-477-6086 or email: info@mominautosales.ca to see the vehicle at 610 Danforth Road, Scarborough ON, M1K 1E7. Please also visit us @ www.mominautosales.ca for more similar vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

2014 Subaru Forester...
 160,910 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Edge Limited
 119,750 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Accent GL
 72,650 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic

Email Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

Call Dealer

416-834-XXXX

(click to show)

416-834-6276

Alternate Numbers
416-477-6086
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory