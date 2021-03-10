2007 Honda Civic

$4,250 + taxes & licensing 1 7 6 , 5 0 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6804626

6804626 VIN: JHMFA36257S801667

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 176,509 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.