Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Honda Civic

176,509 KM

Details Description Features

$4,250

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,250

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Top Quality Auto

647-701-4011

Contact Seller
2007 Honda Civic

2007 Honda Civic

Hybrid 4dr Sdn

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda Civic

Hybrid 4dr Sdn

Location

Canada Top Quality Auto

34 Morrish Rd, Scarborough, ON M1C 1E7

647-701-4011

  1. 6804626
  2. 6804626
  3. 6804626
  4. 6804626
  5. 6804626
  6. 6804626
  7. 6804626
  8. 6804626
  9. 6804626
Contact Seller

$4,250

+ taxes & licensing

176,509KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6804626
  • VIN: JHMFA36257S801667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,509 KM

Vehicle Description

*CLEAN CAR-FAX + CLEAN TITLE + NEW BATTERY + WELL MAINTAINED SOILD CAR

THIS IS A 2007 HONDA CIVIC HYBRID WITH ONLY 176 KM, IT IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, DON'T MISS THIS GREAT DEAL!!

IF INTERESTED CALL OR TEXT (647) 701-4011

CANADA TOP QUALITY AUTO
34 MORRISH RD
SCARBOROUGH, ONT
M1C 1E7

!!BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!

This vehicle is not derivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing are available for $595.

We are here to help, we are open 24hr/7days a week online, (www.qualitytowing.ca/showroom) and by appointment with 1 day advance notice (647)701-4011, we will make all necessary arrangements for your safety and our safety. We will sanitize and spray down every car before and after viewing.

*FINANCEING IS AVAILABLE GOOD OR BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM WE WILL TRY TO DO THE BEST WE CAN TO PUT IN A CAR O.A.C.

*WE STAND BEHIND EVERY CAR WE SELL. PROUDLY SERVING THE SCARBOROUGH AREA FOR 12 YEARS.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Top Quality Auto

2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 200,800 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 75,609 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Trax ...
 54,609 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Canada Top Quality Auto

Canada Top Quality Auto

Canada Top Quality Auto

34 Morrish Rd, Scarborough, ON M1C 1E7

Call Dealer

647-701-XXXX

(click to show)

647-701-4011

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory