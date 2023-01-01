Menu
2007 Honda Civic

265,000 KM

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

LX

LX

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

265,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 9588535
  Stock #: 0011
  VIN: 2HGFA16577H003646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 265,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LX! SEDAN! AUTO! ALLOY RIMS! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! 

VERY GOOD BODY AND TIRES! NO ANY WARING LIGHT ON! ENGIEN AND TRANSMISSION WORK

VERY STRONG! GOOD BODY OVERALL! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!  ONE OWNER!

LEGENDARY HONDA CIVIC, "GOES FROEVER". AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Split Rear Seat
CD Player

