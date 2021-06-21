2007 Honda CR-V EX/ ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENT / LOW KM / AWD / MINT

2007 Honda CR-V EX/ ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENT / LOW KM / AWD / MINT

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $499

$7,500 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7440905

7440905 VIN: 5J6RE48517L805184

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.