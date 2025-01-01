$7,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Honda Fit
LX w/Cruise Control
Location
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
647-388-5969
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,650KM
Good Condition
VIN JHMGD38447S812751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Winter Tires
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Call Dealer
647-388-XXXX(click to show)
