Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering. Drive super nice and smooth. <strong>AUTO CHOICE</strong> 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact <strong>647 388 5969</strong> or <strong>hello@autochoiceinc.ca</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2007 Honda Fit

138,650 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Honda Fit

LX w/Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle
12563381

2007 Honda Fit

LX w/Cruise Control

Location

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

  1. 1748145609580
  2. 1748145610165
  3. 1748145610642
  4. 1748145611066
  5. 1748145611572
  6. 1748145612021
  7. 1748145612539
  8. 1748145613044
  9. 1748145613483
  10. 1748145613929
  11. 1748145614410
  12. 1748145614836
  13. 1748145615298
  14. 1748145615727
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,650KM
Good Condition
VIN JHMGD38447S812751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Winter Tires
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Used Cars

Used 2010 Toyota Corolla XRS for sale in Scarborough, ON
2010 Toyota Corolla XRS 248,200 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 196,600 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Scarborough, ON
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 213,000 KM $7,900 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-388-XXXX

(click to show)

647-388-5969

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

2007 Honda Fit