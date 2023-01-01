Menu
2007 Honda Pilot

275,000 KM

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

2007 Honda Pilot

2007 Honda Pilot

EX

2007 Honda Pilot

EX

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

275,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10002818
  • Stock #: 0001
  • VIN: 2HKYF18457H001673

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 275,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SNOW PLOW! IDEALLY FOR PARKING LOT AND DRIVEWAY, PLOW WITH CAR A COMPLETE UNIT!

WINCH CONTROL PLOW UO AND DOWN, MANUALLY ADJUST LEFT AND RIGHT. BOTH VEHICLE AND

PLOW WORK. CAR DRIVES FINE. IT IS A YARD VEHICLE, NO SAFETY, ARRANGE YOUR OWN TRANSPOTATION,

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118,   EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

