2007 Honda Pilot
EX
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,500
- Listing ID: 10002818
- Stock #: 0001
- VIN: 2HKYF18457H001673
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 275,000 KM
SNOW PLOW! IDEALLY FOR PARKING LOT AND DRIVEWAY, PLOW WITH CAR A COMPLETE UNIT!
WINCH CONTROL PLOW UO AND DOWN, MANUALLY ADJUST LEFT AND RIGHT. BOTH VEHICLE AND
PLOW WORK. CAR DRIVES FINE. IT IS A YARD VEHICLE, NO SAFETY, ARRANGE YOUR OWN TRANSPOTATION,
