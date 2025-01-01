Menu
<strong>We'll Buy Your Car — Even If You Don't Buy Ours!</strong> All trades are welcome!  <strong>Call us today at 416-752-0970</strong> to book your test drive.  <strong>Visit us at:</strong> 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3 <strong>VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS</strong> This vehicle is being sold <strong>AS-IS</strong>, and is <strong>not</strong> represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle <strong>may not be fit for use as transportation</strong> and <strong>may require substantial repairs</strong> at the purchaser's expense. It <strong>may not be possible to register or drive the vehicle</strong> in its current condition. <strong>Key Policy</strong> Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicles come standard with <strong>one key</strong>. If additional keys were received from the previous owner, they will be included. Otherwise, <strong>extra keys can be purchased</strong> for <strong>$250–$495</strong>.

2007 Honda Pilot

268,282 KM

$3,992

+ taxes & licensing
2007 Honda Pilot

LX

2007 Honda Pilot

LX

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

Used
268,282KM
VIN 2HKYF18177H530015

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 268,282 KM

Vehicle Description

VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register or drive the vehicle in its current condition.

Key Policy

Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicles come standard with one key.

If additional keys were received from the previous owner, they will be included.

Otherwise, extra keys can be purchased for $250–$495.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
