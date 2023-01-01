Menu
2007 Hummer H3

212,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

2007 Hummer H3

2007 Hummer H3

Accident Free/Automatic/Bluetooth/Comes Certified

2007 Hummer H3

Accident Free/Automatic/Bluetooth/Comes Certified

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

212,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10240040
  VIN: 5GTDN13E878201777

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 5-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Comes Certified, Automatic, Has 212,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Summer and Winter Tires. Please Call To Confirm Availability......A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS.....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase.

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM 
SATURDAYS By Appointment
SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

