$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-886-7788
2007 Hummer H3
Accident Free/Automatic/Bluetooth/Comes Certified
Location
D2 Auto Sales
3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
416-886-7788
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10240040
- VIN: 5GTDN13E878201777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free, Comes Certified, Automatic, Has 212,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Summer and Winter Tires. Please Call To Confirm Availability......A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS.....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough
FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca
416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA
PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION
BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM
SATURDAYS By Appointment
SUNDAYS CLOSED
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.