2007 Hyundai Sonata

205,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
Executive Motors

416-953-5105

GL / FUEL SAVER / PWR GROUP/ RUNS PERFECT / MINT

GL / FUEL SAVER / PWR GROUP/ RUNS PERFECT / MINT

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $499

205,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6218277
  • VIN: 5NPET46C57H262163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $499

 


*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Folding Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Manual Steering
Sun/Moonroof

