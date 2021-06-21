Menu
2007 Jeep Wrangler

177,949 KM

Details Description Features

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

2007 Jeep Wrangler

2007 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4dr Unlimited Rubicon

2007 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4dr Unlimited Rubicon

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

177,949KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7446125
  • VIN: 1J8GA69137L129958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,949 KM

Vehicle Description

* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. Prices have been cut and are firm.+hst

Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! 7 LOCATIONS! over 350 vehicles. We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

