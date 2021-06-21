2007 Jeep Wrangler

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $795

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 6 6 , 2 3 8 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7505475

7505475 Stock #: 2661A0 - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!

2661A0 - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! VIN: 1J4GA59107L100803

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!

Interior Colour Beige - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 266,238 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.