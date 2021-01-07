Menu
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

161,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Motorfield

416-270-3012

2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E63 AMG 4dr Sdn 6.2L RWD Premium Pacakge

2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E63 AMG 4dr Sdn 6.2L RWD Premium Pacakge

Location

Motorfield

1890 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

416-270-3012

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

161,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6491187
  • Stock #: A189326
  • VIN: WDBUF77X67B048630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # A189326
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare W211 E63 AMG w/ Premium Package - 6.2-Litre V8 - 0-100KM/Hr in 4.4 Seconds - Excellent Shape - Meticulously Maintained - Service Up to Date! Bright Silver Metallic (Silver) on Black Premium Leather Upholstery! Premium Package Add Parktronic Assist, Door Integrated Roller Blinds and Power Rear Sunshade, Heated Rear Seats, Power Trunk and Keyless GO! Loaded with Navigation, Backup Sensors, Sunroof, AMG Speedshift Transmission w/ Paddle Shifters, Harmon/Kardon Logic7 Surround Sound, Active Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Air Suspension, Headlight Washers, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Memory Package, and FM/AM Radio! CarFAX Verified Report - Clean Title! Comes Certified and Also Comes With a 24 Month Powertrain Warranty Included In The Price! Financing Available OAC! We Finance All Credit Types! 


Our Price Includes:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.CarFAX Vehicle History Report.
3.Administration Fee.
4.OMVIC Fee.
5.24 Month Standard Powertrain Warranty.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.


We accept all types of credit cards.


We are open 7 days a week!


Motorfield
1890 Lawrence Ave E
Toronto, ON M1R 2Y5
Office: 1 (800) 270 3065
Direct: (416) 270 3012
Email: sales@motorfield.ca
Web: motorfield.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Leather Steering Wheels

