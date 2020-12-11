Menu
2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

140,500 KM

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
Fine Auto Sales

437-777-3563

4MATIC 4dr 4.6L

Location

Fine Auto Sales

773 Warden Ave #1, Scarborough, ON M1L 4C2

437-777-3563

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

140,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6350936
  • Stock #: 90
  • VIN: 4JGBF71E77A092489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 90
  • Mileage 140,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Come by and give this beautiful 2007 Mercedes GL450  a visit! This vehicle offers a perfect mixture between comfort and reliability for a 7-seater suv. Powering this vehicle is a efficient 4.6L 8 cylinder engine mated to an automatic transmission sending power to all  wheels! Comfortable, reliable, and great handling, beautiful ride. Vehicle has many features such as:  heated SEATS, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, AM-FM-CD-AUX player, Bluetooth system, traction control, comfortable seats, theft deterrent system, tire pressure sensors! If you are interested in this vehicle please call or visit our showroom for more information 437 777 3563 !


 


Financing available - All credit welcome! * Bad credit, no credit, bankruptcy, cash income/self-employed, divorced, high chances of approval! (significant down-payment may be required)! Financing rates available upon contacting dealer!


 


Apply online at - www.fineautosales.ca/car-loan-application - Over 65 cars, vans, and trucks to choose from. Check us out at -  https://www.fineautosales.ca - call 437 777 3563 for more information.  


 


* This vehicle is being sold as is in order to certify it a charge of six hundred and ninety five ($695) is required hence why this vehicle is not derivable and not certified until then.


 


 


Vehicle location: * 773 Warden Ave Scarborough, Ontario M1L4C2 * CALL 437 777 3563 FOR MORE INFORMATION!  Taxes and certification extra - Call for more details.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Fine Auto Sales

Fine Auto Sales

773 Warden Ave #1, Scarborough, ON M1L 4C2

437-777-3563

