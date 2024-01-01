Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>THIS CAR SOLD AS IT IS</p>

2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

433,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1724794129
  2. 1724794131
  3. 1724794133
  4. 1724794135
  5. 1724794138
  6. 1724794140
  7. 1724794142
  8. 1724794145
  9. 1724794146
  10. 1724794149
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
433,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 4JGBB22E97A202326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 433,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS CAR SOLD AS IT IS

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class for sale in Scarborough, ON
2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class 433,000 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra 267,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Ford Escape 147,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

Contact Seller
2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class