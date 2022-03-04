Menu
2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

433,000 KM

Details Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

3.0L

3.0L

Location

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

433,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8594675
  • VIN: 4JGBB22E97A202326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 433,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

