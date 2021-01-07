Menu
2007 Nissan Altima

253,813 KM

Details Description Features

$1,788

+ tax & licensing
$1,788

+ taxes & licensing

Xian Auto

905-237-7033

2007 Nissan Altima

2007 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL

2007 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL

Location

Xian Auto

3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5

905-237-7033

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,788

+ taxes & licensing

253,813KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 6439426
  VIN: 1N4AL21E67C147293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 253,813 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS A 2007 Nissan Altima PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE LEATHER INTERIOR, SUNROOF, CLIMATE CONTROL, AM/FM RADIO, CD PLAYER, AUX, MUSIC CONTROL AND CHANNEL SELECT ON STEERING WHEEL, , POWER AND HEATED SEATS AND SO MUCH MORE.COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE LOOKING CAR WHILE SUPPLY LASTS. ***DISCLAIMER******DISCLAIMER******DISCLAIMER*** THE ABOVE VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS Mandatory Disclaimer for any vehicle sold without certification:This vehicle is being sold As is, unfit, not certified and is not represented as being road worthy, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.  ***WINTER PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Push Button Start

