2007 Pontiac Montana

SV6

2007 Pontiac Montana

SV6

Location

Aya's Auto Sales

2655 Lawrence Ave E - Unit A4, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S2

647-200-9984

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 154,823KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4444428
  • VIN: 1GMDV03117D197427
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Low km
Drives great

Selling it as is for 1999$ plus tax
Safety can be done for extra charge

Aya’s auto sales inc
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Telematics

