2007 Pontiac Wave

76,545 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

SE

SE

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

76,545KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6686462
  • Stock #: 76545 - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  • VIN: KL2TW65697B772218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,545 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR FINANCING PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! SERVING the GTA and beyond since 1991, SAME location, SAME phone number: 416-287-0020 - CALL US TODAY! 

Key Features: 16-inch wheels, air-conditioning, a CD player and tilt steering, power windows, locks and mirrors; cruise control and keyless entry, sunroof and an upgraded audio system, AND SO MUCH MORE. CALL NOW!! 416-287-0020!!

**** This particular unit has 76,545 KMS ****

Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $695 which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection and peace of mind. A documentation fee of $495 will apply to all finance deals.

Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Wheel Covers

