2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca

251,861 KM

$4,888

+ tax & licensing
$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

416-261-0333

Ltd w/Nav/DVD

Location

AAA Auto Group

1425 Kennedy Road, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L6

416-261-0333

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

251,861KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5694275
  • Stock #: 142561
  • VIN: 4S4WX85D974408429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 251,861 KM

Vehicle Description

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $695. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

