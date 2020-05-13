Menu
$6,200

+ taxes & licensing

Frontline Motors

416-451-7744

2007 Subaru Impreza

5dr Wgn Auto 2.5i

5dr Wgn Auto 2.5i

Location

Frontline Motors

475 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A9

416-451-7744

$6,200

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,941KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5004846
  • Stock #: 475093
  • VIN: JF1GG61617H806348
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Wagon
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2007 Subaru Impreza AWD - Gray on Black interior - Loaded With, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels. Plus So Much More! CarFAX Verified Report! Comes Certified and Also Comes With a 24 Month Powertrain Warranty Included In The Price! Financing Available OAC! We Finance All Credit Types! 


Our Price Includes:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.CarFAX Vehicle History Report.
3.Administration Fee.
4.OMVIC Fee.
5.24 Month Standard Powertrain Warranty.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.


We accept all types of credit cards.


We are open 7 days a week. (Sunday By Appointment Only)


Frontline Motors
475 Kennedy Rd
Toronto, ON M1K 2A9
Office:(416) 451 7744
Email: sales@frontlinemotors.ca
Web: frontlinemotors.ca

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

