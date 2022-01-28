Menu
2007 Toyota Camry

0 KM

Details Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

LE

2007 Toyota Camry

Location

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8168242
  • VIN: 4T1BK46K87U015511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

