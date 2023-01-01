Menu
2007 Toyota Corolla

207,000 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2007 Toyota Corolla

2007 Toyota Corolla

2007 Toyota Corolla

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

207,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9746473
  VIN: 2T1BR32E57C731919

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

