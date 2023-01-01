2007 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9746473

9746473 VIN: 2T1BR32E57C731919

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.