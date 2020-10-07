Menu
2007 Toyota Matrix

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

XR

Location

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

189,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5900451
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E97C632522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

comes with safety and extra sit of winter tires clean car proof accident free 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks

