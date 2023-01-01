2007 Toyota RAV4

$10,839 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 0 , 6 7 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10545606

10545606 Stock #: 24078A

24078A VIN: JTMBD33V975083012

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 24078A

Mileage 150,678 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Power Mirror(s) Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Remote Keyless Entry Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Luggage Rack Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Electric Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.