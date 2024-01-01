Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \NO AUCTION PURCHASES\. PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DONT LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.</p>

2007 Toyota Tacoma

210,000 KM

Details Description

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Toyota Tacoma

SR 5

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Tacoma

SR 5

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

  1. 11500511
  2. 11500511
  3. 11500511
  4. 11500511
  5. 11500511
  6. 11500511
  7. 11500511
  8. 11500511
  9. 11500511
  10. 11500511
  11. 11500511
  12. 11500511
  13. 11500511
  14. 11500511
  15. 11500511
  16. 11500511
  17. 11500511
Contact Seller

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
210,000KM
VIN 5TEMU52N27Z437746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motor World

Used 2009 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2009 Toyota Corolla CE 321,000 KM $5,950 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum for sale in Scarborough, ON
2013 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 176,000 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Highlander LIMITED for sale in Scarborough, ON
2010 Toyota Highlander LIMITED 211,700 KM $12,950 + tax & lic

Email Motor World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-3241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Tacoma