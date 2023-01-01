Menu
2007 Toyota Tundra

271,000 KM

Details

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
Motor World

416-287-3241

SR5

Location

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

271,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10274874
  • VIN: 5TFBV54167X013878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 271,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

