2007 Volvo XC90

169,500 KM

$5,988

+ tax & licensing
$5,988

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

2007 Volvo XC90

2007 Volvo XC90

3.2 awd

2007 Volvo XC90

3.2 awd

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,988

+ taxes & licensing

169,500KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 6271557
  • VIN: YV4CM982771361500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,500 KM

Vehicle Description

XC 90! 3.2 L ! AWD! LOW KM! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! 5 SEAT! ALLOY RIMS! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

A/C! HEATED SEAT! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! CAR IS IN GOOD RUNNING 

CONDITION! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION WORK GOOD! AS IS SALE! AS IS SPECIAL!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118  EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

