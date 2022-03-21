2008 Acura MDX

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8924890

8924890 Stock #: 220- WE FINANCE EVERYONE

220- WE FINANCE EVERYONE VIN: 2HNYD288288003612

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 220- WE FINANCE EVERYONE

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Active suspension Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.