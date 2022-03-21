Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Acura MDX

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2008 Acura MDX

2008 Acura MDX

Elite Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Acura MDX

Elite Pkg

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1660173721
  2. 1660173721
  3. 1660173733
  4. 1660173730
  5. 1660173728
  6. 1660173733
  7. 1660173731
  8. 1660173731
  9. 1660173726
  10. 1660173731
  11. 1660173732
  12. 1660173732
  13. 1660173733
  14. 1660173725
  15. 1660173732
  16. 1660174035
  17. 1660174021
  18. 1660174018
  19. 1660174032
  20. 1660174029
  21. 1660174035
  22. 1660174029
  23. 1660174036
  24. 1660174035
  25. 1660174035
  26. 1660174036
  27. 1660174035
  28. 1660174036
  29. 1660174036
  30. 1660174036
  31. 1660174036
  32. 1660174037
  33. 1660174031
  34. 1660174033
  35. 1660174037
  36. 1660174056
  37. 1660174058
  38. 1660174058
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8924890
  • Stock #: 220- WE FINANCE EVERYONE
  • VIN: 2HNYD288288003612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 220- WE FINANCE EVERYONE
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2012 Audi Q5 2.0L Pr...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Acura MDX Elite...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic Sport
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory