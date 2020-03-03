2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8
416-827-7667
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $999
2008 Audi A4 2.0T S-Line Avant Very Clean Vehicle Comes Equipped With Heated Leather Seats, SunRoof, Alloy Wheels, Ice Cold A/C & Much More..
Vehicle is being sold on As-Is Special For Only $5,995.00 taxes extra.
Certification available for $999 extra.
*** Please Call Before You Visit.***
MOTOR VALLEY
2583 Eglinton Ave East
Scarbrough, ON M1K 2R8
DIR: 416-827-7667
www.MOTORVALLEY.CA
We are required by OMVIC to state that this vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser?s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. *** ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVE-ABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION ***
2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8