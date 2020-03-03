Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Audi A4

Avant 2.0T Quattro Wgn S-Line!

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Audi A4

Avant 2.0T Quattro Wgn S-Line!

Location

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

416-827-7667

Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,823KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4803684
  • Stock #: 8038
  • VIN: WAUKF58EX8A124344
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $999

2008 Audi A4 2.0T S-Line Avant Very Clean Vehicle Comes Equipped With Heated Leather Seats, SunRoof, Alloy Wheels, Ice Cold A/C & Much More..

 

Vehicle is being sold on As-Is Special For Only $5,995.00 taxes extra.

Certification available for $999 extra.

 

 

 

*** Please Call Before You Visit.***

 

MOTOR VALLEY

2583 Eglinton Ave East

Scarbrough, ON M1K 2R8

DIR: 416-827-7667

www.MOTORVALLEY.CA

 

 

 

We are required by OMVIC to state that this vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser?s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. *** ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVE-ABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION ***

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motor Valley

2011 Dodge Grand Car...
 187,948 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Flex Limit...
 158,000 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz C...
 85,856 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
Motor Valley

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-827-XXXX

(click to show)

416-827-7667

Send A Message