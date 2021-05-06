2008 BMW 128I

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$11,990 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 2 3 8 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7058057

7058057 VIN: WBAUL73528VE86186

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 145,238 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rollover protection bars Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Knee Air Bag Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.