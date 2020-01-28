2008 BMW 3 Series

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

2008 BMW 323i



Loaded

Drives very good

Comes certified for 5499 plus tax

Or as is for 4999$ plus tax



Aya’s auto sales inc

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Reading Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Cell Phone Hookup

Premium Synthetic Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.