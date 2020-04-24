Menu
2008 BMW 3 Series

2dr Cabriolet 335i RWD

2008 BMW 3 Series

2dr Cabriolet 335i RWD

Frontline Motors

475 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A9

416-451-7744

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 146,144KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4926249
  • Stock #: 475075
  • VIN: WBAWL73508P178170
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2008 BMW Cabriolet 335i -  Well Maintained -  One-Owner - Accident-Free! Silver On Black Leather! Great Shape!  Loaded With Sunroof, Sports Seats, Bluetooth, Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Park Assist, Keyless Entry,  Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Xenon Light, AM/FM/USB Audio, Plus So Much More! CarFAX Verified Report! Comes Certified and Also Comes With a 24 Month Powertrain Warranty Included In The Price! Financing Available OAC! We Finance All Credit Types! 


Our Price Includes:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.CarFAX Vehicle History Report.
3.Administration Fee.
4.OMVIC Fee.
5.24 Month Standard Powertrain Warranty.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.


We accept all types of credit cards.


We are open 7 days a week. (Sunday By Appointment Only)


Frontline Motors
475 Kennedy Rd
Toronto, ON M1K 2A9
Office:(416) 451 7744
Email: sales@frontlinemotors.ca
Web: frontlinemotors.ca

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Xenon Headlights
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Frontline Motors

Frontline Motors

475 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A9

