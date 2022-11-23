$9,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118
2008 BMW X5
48i
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9398716
- Stock #: 0013
- VIN: 5UXFE83528LZ99117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 158,900 KM
Vehicle Description
48I! 7 SEATER! AWD! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! WHITE ON BLACK!
HEADUP DISPLAY! BLUETOOTH! HEATED LEATHER SEAT! GOOD COLOR COMBINATION!
FOUR NEW TIRES ! NEW BATTERY! NO ANY WARNING LIGHT !GOOD BODY! NO RUST!
DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! ORIGINALLY FROM BC! CLEAN TITLE！AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
416-356-8118
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.