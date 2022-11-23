Menu
2008 BMW X5

159,000 KM

$9,988

+ tax & licensing
$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

SPORT

SPORT

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • VIN: 5UXFE83528LZ99117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

48I! 7 SEATER! AWD! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! WHITE ON BLACK!

HEADUP DISPLAY! BLUETOOTH! HEATED LEATHER SEAT! GOOD COLOR COMBINATION! FOUR NEW TIRES ! NEW BATTERY! NO ANY WARNING LIGHT !GOOD BODY! NO RUST!

DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! ORIGINALLY FROM BC! CLEAN TITLE！AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE! WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6 ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD 416-356-8118 EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW--- WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

