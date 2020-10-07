Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Buick Enclave

244,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

647-504-9487

Contact Seller
2008 Buick Enclave

2008 Buick Enclave

CXL

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Buick Enclave

CXL

Location

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

647-504-9487

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

244,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6121035
  • VIN: 5GAER23798J257651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Description

** ACCIDENTS FREE ** 

** 2008 BUICK ENCLAVE CLX, leather seats, sunroof, 7/passenger, DVD, 244xxx km, Clean,  Driving good.  

 **This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained ay any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.**    

   * **Buy with confidence; registered dealer with OMVIC and UCDA. Open Mon - Sat from 10 am - 6 pm, Sundays open only by appointment**.  

**WARRANTY available up to 3 years  
* *HST Licencing is extra*.  *FINANCING AVAILABLE100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL!!!**down payment may be required* Regardless of your credit, Good or Poor, let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs.  ** Trade in are welcome** VISA, MASTERCARD accepted, we also speak french, italian and spanish

Please visit us at 585 Kennedy Rd in Scarborough, call before at 6475049487 Stefan

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

2015 Chrysler Town &...
 153,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler Town &...
 162,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler Town &...
 207,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

Call Dealer

647-504-XXXX

(click to show)

647-504-9487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory