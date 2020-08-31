2008 Cadillac CTS

+ taxes & licensing
416-827-7667
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
2008 CADILLAC CTS4 CLEAN CAR - LEATHER, SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS , ICE COLD A/C, XENON HEADLIGHTS & MUCH MORE..
Vehicle is being sold on As-Is Special For Only $3995 taxes extra.
FRESH TRADE-IN VEHICLE. RUNS AND DRIVE LIKE NEW, COME TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS LOW PRICE!
Please Call Before You Visit. ***
We are required by OMVIC to state that this vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser?s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. *** ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVE-ABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION ***
2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8