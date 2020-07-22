Menu
2008 Chevrolet Cobalt

149,647 KM

$3,450

+ tax & licensing
$3,450

+ taxes & licensing

Fara Auto Sales

416-299-1222

2008 Chevrolet Cobalt

2008 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT

2008 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT

Location

Fara Auto Sales

1545 Warden Ave, Scarborough, ON M1R 2S9

416-299-1222

$3,450

+ taxes & licensing

149,647KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5609976
  Stock #: 1377
  VIN: 1G1AL55F687348015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1377
  • Mileage 149,647 KM

Vehicle Description

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED INCLUDING THE PRICE.


COMES FULLY CERTIFIED INCLUDING THE PRICE.

PRICE PLUS TAX AND LICENSING

WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE

416-299-1222 OR 647-573-2150 >> TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE 


Low rate financing, everyone will be approved.

WE ARE LOCATED Indoor Showroom @ 1545 Warden Ave, Scarborough, ON M1R 2S9

ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Dual impact Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fara Auto Sales

Fara Auto Sales

1545 Warden Ave, Scarborough, ON M1R 2S9

