2008 Chevrolet Suburban

188K, 6.0L V8 366HP, Certified, Clean CarFax, New Brakes on all four corners, 3 row seating, Leather, 4x4, Factory tow hitch, Brake controller, Air shocks in the rear, Power windows, seats and locks, Centre console, 8 Speakers, Cruise, Speed sensitive volume control, Traction control and much much more
Lots of SUVs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM ! Please call and ask for the further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.