2008 Chevrolet Suburban

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Child Safety Door Locks Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Front Floor Mats Front Tow Hooks Intermittent rear wiper Intermittent front wipers External temperature display Simulated wood center console trim Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Adjustable front headrests Dual front air conditioning zones Front overhead console Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Compass Trip Computer Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Windows rear window defogger Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Retained Accessory Power Rear Stabilizer Bar 3.73 Axle Ratio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front stabilizer bar Front Reading Lights Front cupholders Radio data system Cylinder Deactivation Leather steering wheel trim Adjustable rear headrests Heated Side Mirrors Retractable cargo cover Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Hands Free Phone Cargo Area Floor Mat SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Trailer Wiring Rear Headphone Jacks 2-stage unlocking doors Front struts Phone antenna 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS ELECTRONIC HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION 12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S) FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE ALARM WITH REMOTE ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS 8 TOTAL SPEAKERS MP3 AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT MANUAL FLIP-UP LIFTGATE WINDOW 2 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES 1.18 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MAT MATERIAL 0.79 REAR BRAKE WIDTH SEPARATE REAR AUDIO STEP RUNNING BOARDS SPARE ONLY WHEEL LOCKS SPLIT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING

