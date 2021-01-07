Menu
2008 Chevrolet Suburban

188,424 KM

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

AJS Auto Sales

416-500-5311

2008 Chevrolet Suburban

2008 Chevrolet Suburban

K1500 LS

2008 Chevrolet Suburban

K1500 LS

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

416-500-5311

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

188,424KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6374894
  Stock #: 1514
  VIN: 1GNFK16Y28R153128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1514
  • Mileage 188,424 KM

Vehicle Description

188K, 6.0L V8 366HP, Certified, Clean CarFax, New Brakes on all four corners, 3 row seating, Leather, 4x4, Factory tow hitch, Brake controller, Air shocks in the rear, Power windows, seats and locks, Centre console, 8 Speakers, Cruise, Speed sensitive volume control, Traction control and much much more

Lots of SUVs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM ! Please call and ask for the further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.

Former EMS unit.

Book a test drive by clicking on this link: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer.

We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!

Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you!

All of our certified vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial.

For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing).

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad. Some cars do not have radios.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Front Floor Mats
Front Tow Hooks
Intermittent rear wiper
Intermittent front wipers
External temperature display
Simulated wood center console trim
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Dual front air conditioning zones
Front overhead console
AM/FM Radio
Compass
Trip Computer
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
rear window defogger
Rear Privacy Glass
4-Wheel ABS
Retained Accessory Power
Rear Stabilizer Bar
3.73 Axle Ratio
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front stabilizer bar
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Leather steering wheel trim
Adjustable rear headrests
Heated Side Mirrors
Retractable cargo cover
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Hands Free Phone
Cargo Area Floor Mat
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trailer Wiring
Rear Headphone Jacks
2-stage unlocking doors
Front struts
Phone antenna
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
ELECTRONIC HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
ALARM WITH REMOTE ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
MP3 AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MANUAL FLIP-UP LIFTGATE WINDOW
2 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
1.18 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
0.79 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
SEPARATE REAR AUDIO
STEP RUNNING BOARDS
SPARE ONLY WHEEL LOCKS
SPLIT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

