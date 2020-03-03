Menu
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Canadian General Auto Centre

431 Danforth Road, Scarborough, ON M1L 3X8

416-691-6465

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 164,390KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4817304
  • Stock #: 8r813136
  • VIN: 2d8hn44h38r813136
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian General Auto Centre

Canadian General Auto Centre

431 Danforth Road, Scarborough, ON M1L 3X8

