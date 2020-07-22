Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

268,435 KM

Details Description Features

$2,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,295

+ taxes & licensing

Motor Valley

416-827-7667

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Stow 'N GO No Accident!

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Stow 'N GO No Accident!

Location

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

416-827-7667

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

  • Listing ID: 5392619
  • Stock #: 318136
  • VIN: 2D8HN44HX8R733929

$2,295

+ taxes & licensing

268,435KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 268,435 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan Full Stow 'N Go In decent Shape, Recent Trade-in Vehicle Runs & Driver Perfectly Fine, Come Take Advantage Of Low Price...

 

Vehicle is being sold on As-Is Special For Only $2,295.00 taxes extra.

Firm Price, No Negotiations please. 

 

Please Call Before You Visit.

 

*** We are required by OMVIC to state that this vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser?s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. *** ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVE-ABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION ***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motor Valley

2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 164,866 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 158,547 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2015 MINI Cooper Cou...
 148,641 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motor Valley

Motor Valley

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

Call Dealer

416-827-XXXX

(click to show)

416-827-7667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory