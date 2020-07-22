Menu
2008 Dodge Nitro

200,170 KM

Details Description Features

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  • Listing ID: 5395283
  • VIN: 1D8GU28K28W274816

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

200,170KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,170 KM

Vehicle Description

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. Prices have been cut and are firm.+hst

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! CERTIFIED AND DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO PAY STUBS! NO JOB LETTERS! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

**Call (416) 686-6969 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! 7 LOCATIONS! over 350 vehicles. We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Automatic

