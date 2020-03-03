Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Aya's Auto Sales

2655 Lawrence Ave E - Unit A4, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S2

647-200-9984

  1. 1585675246
  2. 1585675246
  3. 1585675246
  4. 1585675246
  5. 1585675246
  6. 1585675246
  7. 1585675246
  8. 1585675246
  9. 1585675246
  10. 1585675246
  11. 1585675246
  12. 1585675246
  13. 1585675246
  14. 1585675246
  15. 1585675246
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4800777
  • VIN: 1FMCU03168KC59948
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2008 Ford Escape FWD 4dr V6 XLTVIN: 1FMCU03168KC599 Year: 2008 Make: Ford Model: Escape Trim: FWD 4dr V6 XLT Transmission: Automatic Drivetrain: FWD 
Fuel Type: Gasoline Odometer: 262,300 KM Cylinders: 6 Displacement: 3L Passengers: 5 Exterior Color: Black Interior Color: Beige 
Vehicle Options
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Locks
Has Books
No Accident - Clear Carfax
Runs well, tires are in good condition, still has lots of live 
 Selling it as is for 1999$ plus tax Aya’s auto sales inc 

Obligated by omvic for as is cars

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Aya's Auto Sales

2007 Honda Civic
 243,769 KM
$2,999 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Yaris LE
 102,431 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Escape XLT
 226,588 KM
$2,999 + tax & lic
Aya's Auto Sales

Aya's Auto Sales

2655 Lawrence Ave E - Unit A4, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-200-XXXX

(click to show)

647-200-9984

Send A Message