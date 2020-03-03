2655 Lawrence Ave E - Unit A4, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S2
647-200-9984
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
2008 Ford Escape FWD 4dr V6 XLTVIN: 1FMCU03168KC599 Year: 2008 Make: Ford Model: Escape Trim: FWD 4dr V6 XLT Transmission: Automatic Drivetrain: FWD
Fuel Type: Gasoline Odometer: 262,300 KM Cylinders: 6 Displacement: 3L Passengers: 5 Exterior Color: Black Interior Color: Beige
Vehicle Options
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Locks
Has Books
No Accident - Clear Carfax
Runs well, tires are in good condition, still has lots of live
Selling it as is for 1999$ plus tax Aya’s auto sales inc
Obligated by omvic for as is cars
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2655 Lawrence Ave E - Unit A4, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S2