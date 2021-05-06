2008 GMC Acadia

$6,950 + taxes & licensing 2 3 3 , 2 0 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7125022

7125022 VIN: 1GKEV33728J155967

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 233,207 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features AWD Parking Sensors BACKUP CAMERA Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.