2008 GMC Sierra 1500
2008 GMC Sierra 1500
WT-133 INCH BOX-103K-4X4-AUX-ALLOYS-WINTER TIRES
Location
Super Economy Auto Sales
4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
416-283-0849
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895
103,216KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8165638
- VIN: 1GTEK14X08Z253856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 103,216 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Tilt Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8