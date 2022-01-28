Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

103,216 KM

Details Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

Contact Seller
2008 GMC Sierra 1500

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

WT-133 INCH BOX-103K-4X4-AUX-ALLOYS-WINTER TIRES

Watch This Vehicle

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

WT-133 INCH BOX-103K-4X4-AUX-ALLOYS-WINTER TIRES

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

103,216KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8165638
  • VIN: 1GTEK14X08Z253856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 103,216 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Tilt Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Super Economy Auto Sales

2008 GMC Sierra 1500...
 103,216 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic
2009 Saturn Vue XE-4...
 255,792 KM
$4,990 + tax & lic
2006 Pontiac G5 SE-E...
 166,775 KM
$3,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Call Dealer

416-283-XXXX

(click to show)

416-283-0849

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory