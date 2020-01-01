2008 GMC Yukon XL

Drives very well. Has some rust on body so we have priced it accordingly. HID headlights, Rear air conditioning. Come for Test Drive Today. You cert you save. No Reasonable offer refused.
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Anti-Theft System
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Trunk
- Power Seats
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Luggage Rack
- Trailer Hitch
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Running Boards/Side Steps
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Tow Hitch
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- DVD / Entertainment
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Rear Seat Audio Controls
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Split Rear Seat
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- 3rd Row Seat
- Lumbar Support
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Additional Features
-
- Adjustable Pedals
- Telematics
- Navigation from Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Transmission Overdrive Switch
- Conventional Spare Tire
