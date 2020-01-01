Menu
2008 GMC Yukon XL

SLT 8 Passengers 4x4

2008 GMC Yukon XL

SLT 8 Passengers 4x4

Location

Deals On Wheels

4246 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M7

416-333-5505

Sale Price

$7,850

+ taxes & licensing

  • 250,000KM
  • Used
  • Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 4444416
  • VIN: 1GKFK163X8R151841
Exterior Colour
Tan
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Drives very well. Has some rust on body so we have priced it accordingly. HID headlights, Rear air conditioning. Come for Test Drive Today. You cert you save. No Reasonable offer refused.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Luggage Rack
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

