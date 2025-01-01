Menu
CLEAN CARFAX!! NO ACCIDENTS!! <br/> <br/> <br/> AUTOMATIC!! <br/> <br/> <br/> Notable features: <br/> - Sunroof <br/> - Power seat <br/> - 4 CYL <br/> - Great on gas <br/> <br/> <br/> 291K!! Lots of life left! Runs and drives smooth! <br/> <br/> <br/> ONLY $3,999 plus HST and licensing are extra <br/> <br/> <br/> **Vehicle is not drivable without certification. Safety certification including a 3 month powertrain warranty is available for an additional $899** <br/> <br/> <br/> Dealer sale. <br/> <br/> <br/> Call/text/email for quick reply 6477704840 <br/> <br/> <br/> Low ballers will be ignored. Price is fair and final. <br/>

2008 Honda Accord

291,000 KM

Details Description

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Accord

EX

12432112

2008 Honda Accord

EX

Location

KG Automotive

A7-2655 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

647-770-4840

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
291,000KM
VIN 1HGCP26748A814880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 291,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX!! NO ACCIDENTS!!


AUTOMATIC!!


Notable features:
- Sunroof
- Power seat
- 4 CYL
- Great on gas


291K!! Lots of life left! Runs and drives smooth!


ONLY $3,999 plus HST and licensing are extra


**Vehicle is not drivable without certification. Safety certification including a 3 month powertrain warranty is available for an additional $899**


Dealer sale.


Call/text/email for quick reply 6477704840


Low ballers will be ignored. Price is fair and final.

KG Automotive

KG Automotive

A7-2655 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

647-770-XXXX

647-770-4840

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

KG Automotive

647-770-4840

2008 Honda Accord