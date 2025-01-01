$3,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Honda Accord
EX
2008 Honda Accord
EX
Location
KG Automotive
A7-2655 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3
647-770-4840
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
291,000KM
VIN 1HGCP26748A814880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 291,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX!! NO ACCIDENTS!!
AUTOMATIC!!
Notable features:
- Sunroof
- Power seat
- 4 CYL
- Great on gas
291K!! Lots of life left! Runs and drives smooth!
ONLY $3,999 plus HST and licensing are extra
**Vehicle is not drivable without certification. Safety certification including a 3 month powertrain warranty is available for an additional $899**
Dealer sale.
Call/text/email for quick reply 6477704840
Low ballers will be ignored. Price is fair and final.
AUTOMATIC!!
Notable features:
- Sunroof
- Power seat
- 4 CYL
- Great on gas
291K!! Lots of life left! Runs and drives smooth!
ONLY $3,999 plus HST and licensing are extra
**Vehicle is not drivable without certification. Safety certification including a 3 month powertrain warranty is available for an additional $899**
Dealer sale.
Call/text/email for quick reply 6477704840
Low ballers will be ignored. Price is fair and final.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From KG Automotive
2013 Subaru Impreza Base 229,000 KM $4,499 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Camry XLE 174,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC 163,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Email KG Automotive
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KG Automotive
A7-2655 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3
Call Dealer
647-770-XXXX(click to show)
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
KG Automotive
647-770-4840
2008 Honda Accord