2655 Lawrence Ave E - Unit A4, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S2
647-200-9984
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
2008 Honda Accord LX
Year: 2008 Make: Honda Model: Accord LX Mileage: 270,900 km Transmission: Automatic VIN: 1HGCP26388A808643 Cylinders: 4 Fuel Type: Gasoline Engine Type: Internal Combustion Engine Displacement: 2.4L Passengers: 5 Exterior Color: Grey Interior Color: Grey Drivetrain: FWD
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Locks
Traction Control
Power Steering
Snow Tires
5 Passengers
No Accdident - Clean Carfax
Snow tires installed
Runs & Drives well
asking 2999 plus hst as is safety can be done for extra charge
