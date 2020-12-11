Menu
2008 Honda Accord

275,967 KM

Details Description

$2,888

+ tax & licensing
$2,888

+ taxes & licensing

Xian Auto

905-237-7033

2008 Honda Accord

2008 Honda Accord

EX-L

2008 Honda Accord

EX-L

Location

Xian Auto

3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5

905-237-7033

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$2,888

+ taxes & licensing

275,967KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6357299
  • VIN: 1HGCP26858A802942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 275,967 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS A 2008 HONDA ACCORD EXL WHITE PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE CRUISE CONTROL, CLIMATE CONTROL, AM/FM RADIO, CD PLAYER, AUX, MUSIC CONTROL AND CHANNEL SELECT ON STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER AND HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF AND SO MUCH MORE.
COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE LOOKING 2008 HONDA ACCORD WHITE EXL WHILE SUPPLY LASTS.

***DISCLAIMER******DISCLAIMER******DISCLAIMER***

THE ABOVE VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS

Mandatory Disclaimer for any vehicle sold without certification:
This vehicle is being sold As is, unfit, not certified and is not represented as being road worthy, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


