2008 Honda Accord

279,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

EX

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

279,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8920396
  • VIN: 1HGCP26768A807722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 279,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR SAFETY EXTRA CHARGE $800

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

