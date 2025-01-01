Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Two sets of keys. Drive super nice and smooth. <strong>AUTO CHOICE</strong> 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact <strong>647 388 5969</strong> or <strong>hello@autochoiceinc.ca</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2008 Honda Civic

240,900 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Honda Civic

DX-G

Watch This Vehicle
12498814

2008 Honda Civic

DX-G

Location

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

  1. 1746623239
  2. 1746623239
  3. 1746623239
  4. 1746623239
  5. 1746623239
  6. 1746623239
  7. 1746623238
  8. 1746623238
  9. 1746623238
  10. 1746623238
  11. 1746623238
  12. 1746623238
  13. 1746623238
  14. 1746623238
  15. 1746623239
  16. 1746623239
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
240,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFA16408H121319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 240,900 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Two sets of keys. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Used Cars

Used 2019 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel 220,900 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Rio LX for sale in Scarborough, ON
2013 Kia Rio LX 170,750 KM $6,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic Touring CVT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Honda Civic Touring CVT 238,600 KM $14,900 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-388-XXXX

(click to show)

647-388-5969

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

2008 Honda Civic