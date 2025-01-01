$6,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Honda Civic
DX-G
Location
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
647-388-5969
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
240,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFA16408H121319
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 240,900 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Two sets of keys. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
